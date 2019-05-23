Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Mortal Kombat 11 & Days Gone : Même combat pour EDGE
Voici une Information autour des jeux Days Gone et Mortal Kombat 11 :



EDGE a testé les jeux suivants :

- SteamWorld Quest : 9/10
- Forager : 8/10
- Islanders : 8/10
- One Finger Death Punch 2 : 8/10
- Katana Zero : 7/10
- World War Z : 6/10
- Days Gone : 5/10
- Mortal Kombat 11 : 5/10

Les deux jeux obtiennent la même note…

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/edge-magazine-333-review-scores-days-gone-mortal-kombat-11-world-war-z-and-more.118580
    posted the 05/23/2019 at 11:21 AM by link49
    temporell posted the 05/23/2019 at 11:24 AM
    WTF le facteur est pas passé chez eux ???
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/23/2019 at 11:27 AM
    temporell C'est clair

    5 aux deux ?
    Purée mais c'est n'importe quoi !
