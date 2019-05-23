accueil
link49
Mortal Kombat 11 & Days Gone : Même combat pour EDGE
Multi
Voici une Information autour des jeux Days Gone et Mortal Kombat 11 :
EDGE a testé les jeux suivants :
- SteamWorld Quest : 9/10
- Forager : 8/10
- Islanders : 8/10
- One Finger Death Punch 2 : 8/10
- Katana Zero : 7/10
- World War Z : 6/10
- Days Gone : 5/10
- Mortal Kombat 11 : 5/10
Les deux jeux obtiennent la même note…
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/edge-magazine-333-review-scores-days-gone-mortal-kombat-11-world-war-z-and-more.118580
posted the 05/23/2019 at 11:21 AM by
link49
comments (
2
)
temporell
posted
the 05/23/2019 at 11:24 AM
WTF le facteur est pas passé chez eux ???
icebergbrulant
posted
the 05/23/2019 at 11:27 AM
temporell
C'est clair
5 aux deux ?
Purée mais c'est n'importe quoi !
