A Plague Tale : Innocence
name : A Plague Tale : Innocence
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Focus Home Interactive
developer : Asobo Studio
genre : Narration
other versions : PC - Xbox One
ioop
ioop
ioop > blog
[Live] A Plague Tale Innocence sur PS4 Pro
Petit Live jusque 22h30 (chapitres 9, 10 et 11).
Live : https://www.twitch.tv/ioopjapan
Rediff : https://www.twitch.tv/ioopjapan/videos

    posted the 05/22/2019 at 06:33 PM by ioop
    comments (1)
    elelocco posted the 05/22/2019 at 06:50 PM
    GOTY 2019 ou jeux qui va passer à la trappe?
