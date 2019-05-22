Ce n'est pas en devenant Hokage qu'une personne est reconnue... Mais c'est en étant reconnue qu'elle devient Hokage.
De nouvelles figurines Dragon Ball présenté !!!
En nouveauté du Cheelai(perso osef de ce perso) , Gohan a un visage bizarre dommage, la Broly est violente tout comme la Gotenks Grandista avec tête changeable en super saïyen bref .








    posted the 05/22/2019 at 10:05 AM by amassous
    comments (6)
    playstation2008 posted the 05/22/2019 at 10:10 AM
    La Gotenks mais la broly !!!!!
    amassous posted the 05/22/2019 at 10:15 AM
    playstation2008 T’a vus ça? Magnifique
    playstation2008 posted the 05/22/2019 at 10:21 AM
    amassous Mais un truc de fou !!! J'ai hâte de voir quand elle sera colorée et dans sa version finale
    jf17 posted the 05/22/2019 at 11:12 AM
    https://www.foxchip.com/126221-large_default/bandai-figurine-dbz-cooler-final-form-figuarts-zero-22cm.jpg moi je veux celle là
    amassous posted the 05/22/2019 at 11:17 AM
    jf17 La Cooler a l'air violente mais c'est des petite figurine(comparer au Grandista) et chère mais bonne qualité
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 05/22/2019 at 11:44 AM
    amassous Précise les gammes si tu les à.
