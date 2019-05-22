ROCKSTAR GAMES ®
Frostbite : HairWork Demo Next Gen




Démonstration sur les cheveux nouvelle génération sous Frostbite.







DICE
    tags : battlefield hairborne
    posted the 05/22/2019 at 02:01 AM by leonr4
    comments (2)
    suzukube posted the 05/22/2019 at 02:20 AM
    OMG on pourra enfin avoir des nanas avec des cheveux curly
    playback95 posted the 05/22/2019 at 02:38 AM
    La puissance de calcul qui faut pour avoir ce résultat je n'imagine même pas, pouvoir gérer chaque cheveux de manière indépendante ça doit être fou !
