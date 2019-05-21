ajouter un tigre
Medievil PS4
name : Medievil PS4
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : N.C
genre : action-aventure
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
[Préco] MediEvil à 29.99€
Le jeu MediEvil est actuellement en préco pour 29.99€



Je compte sur vous pour passer par mes liens, en espérant vite faire un concours
J'espère que vous serez nombreux a jouer le jeu!


    posted the 05/21/2019 at 09:36 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/21/2019 at 09:56 PM
    Faut éviter amazon (pour les précommandes en tout cas) si les conditions de ventes ont vraiment changé, c'est à dire si on est débité quelques jours après la préco et non à l'expédition.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 05/21/2019 at 10:03 PM
    romgamer6859 Apparemment, c'est bon
    Si vous précommandez un jeu vidéo et que son prix baisse entre le moment où vous l'avez précommandé et sa date de sortie, vous bénéficierez du prix le plus bas pratiqué par Amazon.fr durant cette période. Vous ne payez qu'à l'expédition de votre commande.
    tlj posted the 05/21/2019 at 10:33 PM
    Sympa le prix pour ce remake
    suzukube posted the 05/21/2019 at 11:18 PM
    Ioop REGARDE !
    fredone posted the 05/21/2019 at 11:36 PM
    Parfois Sony est critiquable, mais là, 30 boule pour un remake franchement .
    A côté d'autres ont filé l'habitude de refourguer du remastered en pagaille au prix d'un jeu qui vient de sortir. On voit tout de suite la différence de considération n'empêche.
