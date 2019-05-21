accueil
[Préco] MediEvil à 29.99€
Le jeu MediEvil est actuellement en préco pour 29.99€
Je compte sur vous pour passer par mes liens, en espérant vite faire un concours
J'espère que vous serez nombreux a jouer le jeu!
MediEvil PS4
24.99€
Falling Skies - L'intégrale de la série [Blu-ray]
30.99€
Batman vs. TMNT Digital - Boîtier SteelBook]
14.99€
Flash - Saison 4
18€
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition
49.99€
Banpresto Dragon Ball Super Super Super Yuden Super Saiyan Brolley Full Power
29.99€
N°72 - Pichu
14.99€
Huangyingui Metal Gear Solid: The Fantom Pain: Figurine articulaire Nendoroid de Serpent Venom (Version Costume sournois)
33€
Metal Gear Solid: The Fantom Pain: Nendoroid (Version Costume sournois)
33€
Huangyingui Metal Gear Solid: Figurine d'action de Nendoroid de Serpent Solide
33€
https://amzn.to/2EovSJP
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/21/2019 at 09:56 PM
Faut éviter amazon (pour les précommandes en tout cas) si les conditions de ventes ont vraiment changé, c'est à dire si on est débité quelques jours après la préco et non à l'expédition.
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 05/21/2019 at 10:03 PM
romgamer6859
Apparemment, c'est bon
Si vous précommandez un jeu vidéo et que son prix baisse entre le moment où vous l'avez précommandé et sa date de sortie, vous bénéficierez du prix le plus bas pratiqué par Amazon.fr durant cette période. Vous ne payez qu'à l'expédition de votre commande.
tlj
posted
the 05/21/2019 at 10:33 PM
Sympa le prix pour ce remake
suzukube
posted
the 05/21/2019 at 11:18 PM
Ioop
REGARDE !
fredone
posted
the 05/21/2019 at 11:36 PM
Parfois Sony est critiquable, mais là, 30 boule pour un remake franchement
.
A côté d'autres ont filé l'habitude de refourguer du remastered en pagaille au prix d'un jeu qui vient de sortir. On voit tout de suite la différence de considération n'empêche.
