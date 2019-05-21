Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Resident Evil : Revelations 1+2
8
Likes
Likers
name : Resident Evil : Revelations 1+2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : survival horror
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
433
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18205
visites since opening : 25248907
link49 > blog
all
Resident Evil Switch : Capcom tente de vous pig… convaincre
Resident Evil


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Resident Evil 4 :



Capcom diffuse les trailers de lancement des trois Opus :







Les trois jeux sortent aujourd’hui même…

Source : https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/335793-resident-evil-resident-evil-0-resident-evil-4-launch-trailers
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/21/2019 at 04:39 PM by link49
    comments (3)
    mercure7 posted the 05/21/2019 at 04:42 PM
    Ca pourrait être pire, ils auraient pu faire un pack avec Hyrule Warriors pour chopper la quasi totalité des pigeons
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/21/2019 at 04:46 PM
    Chers joueurs Nintendo, ouvrez bien grand la bouche, ouvrez aussi votre porte monnaie, donnez argent immédiatement et si vous êtes sages, on pensera peut-être à vous faire un Monster Hunter exclusif Switch !

    Merci qui ? Merci Capcom !!!
    biboys posted the 05/21/2019 at 05:00 PM
    Capcom pense vraiment a tout le monde
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre