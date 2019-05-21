profile
Foxstep en larmes : Sega annonce le retour de Virtua Fighter
Jeux Video





Vive le pachinslot
Et y a aussi une version House of the Dead en passant

    posted the 05/21/2019 at 08:21 AM by shanks
    comments (5)
    fiveagainstone posted the 05/21/2019 at 08:21 AM
    House of the dead
    jenicris posted the 05/21/2019 at 08:22 AM
    fiveagainstone au moins House of the Dead y a une borne sortie récemment.
    ryoporterbridges posted the 05/21/2019 at 08:22 AM
    C’est qui Foxstep?
    shanks posted the 05/21/2019 at 08:23 AM
    ryoporterbridges
    Un mec qui a de l'espoir :
    http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article418748.html
    axlenz posted the 05/21/2019 at 08:24 AM
    Oh merci Sega depuis le temps que j'attends ce retour
