Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Switch] Sonic Team Racing à 26.99€
Grosse baisse de prix pour le jeu Sonic Team Racing sur Switch qui passe maintenant à 26.99€



N'hésitez pas à passer par liens les amis
J'espère vous faire vite un concours, donc jouer le jeu
https://amzn.to/2WXlC2j
    posted the 05/21/2019 at 07:44 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    aros posted the 05/21/2019 at 07:51 AM
    A jouer à plusieurs, c'est vraiment là que le jeu brille
    mikakun posted the 05/21/2019 at 07:58 AM
    Il est aussi à ce prix sur PS4 sur Amazon ^^
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/21/2019 at 08:02 AM
    Même à ce prix là ça m'attire pas et vu que je me suis promis de plus acheter des jeux qui me disent rien..
