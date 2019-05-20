profile
[CINEMA] Mortal Kombat sortira le 5 mars 2021

Tout est dans le titre.
Pour rappel, le tournage débutera dès cette année en Australie avec Greg Russo au scénario et James Wan (Aquaman) à la réalisation.

Gamergen - https://gamergen.com/actualites/cinema-mortal-kombat-film-tient-date-sortie-301968-1
    posted the 05/20/2019 at 10:06 PM by gat
    comments (4)
    e3ologue posted the 05/20/2019 at 10:10 PM
    pas de musique
    victornewman posted the 05/20/2019 at 10:11 PM
    James Wan quand même
    goldmen33 posted the 05/20/2019 at 10:12 PM
    Y aura Lambert ou pas?!
    gat posted the 05/20/2019 at 10:13 PM
    goldmen33 C'est mort.
    Sauf pour un caméo.
