Ce n'est pas en devenant Hokage qu'une personne est reconnue... Mais c'est en étant reconnue qu'elle devient Hokage.
amassous
145
amassous
articles : 573
visites since opening : 1782546
amassous > blog
Dragon Ball Super Chapitre 48 en anglais

LA VF devrais arriver rapidement, lien en source comme d'hab
マンガ最高 - https://mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp/viewer/1001868
    posted the 05/20/2019 at 03:33 PM by amassous
    comments (1)
    i8 posted the 05/20/2019 at 03:40 PM
