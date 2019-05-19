Ce n'est pas en devenant Hokage qu'une personne est reconnue... Mais c'est en étant reconnue qu'elle devient Hokage.
Samurai 8: La Légende de Hachimaru chapitre 2 en français !!!


VOILA ENFIN Lien en source!
https://www.westory.fr/kana/lire-en-ligne/slam-dunk/2/slam-dunk-t2?token=pIbB2TP4fCNtAbJpjG4RimWfrK9xE7Zu
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/19/2019 at 10:20 PM by amassous
    comments (3)
    axlenz posted the 05/19/2019 at 10:53 PM
    Thanks. Je me mate ça avant de me coucher
    noctis posted the 05/19/2019 at 10:55 PM
    Merciiiiiii !!!!!
    amassous posted the 05/19/2019 at 10:57 PM
    axlenz noctis Dr l'equipe
