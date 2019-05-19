Ce n'est pas en devenant Hokage qu'une personne est reconnue... Mais c'est en étant reconnue qu'elle devient Hokage.
profile
amassous
145
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 571
visites since opening : 1780004
amassous > blog
[SONDAGE] Voulez vous Top ventes manga au Japon?
Je mettrais le TOP avec les couverture des manga , des ptites news actu, je laisse le sondage si c'est validé par la majorité jsuis chauds voila
Faut activer le flash pour le voir !!!
Fuck le demat.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/19/2019 at 08:10 PM by amassous
    comments (1)
    chiotgamer posted the 05/19/2019 at 08:38 PM
    Amassous49
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre