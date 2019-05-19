Ce n'est pas en devenant Hokage qu'une personne est reconnue... Mais c'est en étant reconnue qu'elle devient Hokage.
amassous > blog
Dragon Ball SUPER: Chapitre 48 en basse qualité
Voila chapitre complet mais en gros c’est un mec qui a pris en photo son JUMP quoi
Y’a pas de trad par contre des que y’a VF jvous partage, d’ailleurs Samurai 8 arrive ce soir!
マンガ最高 - https://dragonballsuper-france.fr/dragon-ball-super-chapitre-48/
    posted the 05/19/2019 at 11:13 AM by amassous
    comments (1)
    mishinho posted the 05/19/2019 at 11:48 AM
    Excellent du très très bon cette semaine !
