Ce n'est pas en devenant Hokage qu'une personne est reconnue... Mais c'est en étant reconnue qu'elle devient Hokage.
[SPOIL] En attendant le chapitre 48 de DB:SUPER

Merus: Je suis sûr qu’ils y arriveront, j’ai confiance en eux…
Je trouve le Goku en Shunkan Idō ultra classe impatient de lire le chapitre !!!
マンガ最高
    runrunsekai posted the 05/18/2019 at 03:47 PM
    C Shunkan Idou
    amassous posted the 05/18/2019 at 03:53 PM
    runrunsekai thx je modifie
    biboys posted the 05/18/2019 at 04:12 PM
    Je ressens la toute puissance de vegeta jusqu'e dans ces cases. Magnifique.
    amassous posted the 05/18/2019 at 04:23 PM
    biboys il gère de mieux en mieux Toyotaro
    jf17 posted the 05/18/2019 at 04:59 PM
    Ce qui m'intrigue c'est où est buu ?
    amassous posted the 05/18/2019 at 05:16 PM
    jf17 En Daï Kaïoh?
