profile
guiguif
170
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4384
visites since opening : 5444421
guiguif > blog
all
Promare, Gurren Lagann chez les Pompiers: Nouveau trailer
La sortie du film de Hiroyuki Imaishi (Kill la Kill, Gurren Lagann) est prevue le 24 Mai au Japon, un mini-episode de 10 minutes servant de prologue sera diffusé en streaming le 23 Mai.



https://adala-news.fr/2019/05/le-film-animation-promare-en-trailer-2/
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/18/2019 at 10:08 AM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    popomolos posted the 05/18/2019 at 10:26 AM
    Jamais entendu parlé... j'adore le style graphique et le trailer donne hyper envie de le voir ! Merci pour la découverte
    kuroni posted the 05/18/2019 at 10:43 AM
    Ça peut être sympa... Mais je n'aime pas le style dépouillé de ces animes faits avec des images de synthèse.
    On dirait un cartoon Gulli à 2 balles...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre