Resident Evil : Revelations 1+2
name : Resident Evil : Revelations 1+2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : survival horror
Resident Evil 1/0/4 : Images de la version Nintendo Switch
Resident Evil


Voici une Information autour de la Saga Resident Evil :



On commence par deux Images du jeu Resident Evil 4 :





Puis Resident Evil :





Et pour finir, Resident Evil 0 :





Pouer rappel, ces jeux ressortiront le 21 mai...

Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/screenshots-of-this-weeks-nintendo-downloads-5-16-19-north-america/nggallery/page/1
