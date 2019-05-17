ajouter un tigre
[Trailer] Batwoman
Après les photos, voici le trailer de Batwoman

    posted the 05/17/2019 at 04:13 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (17)
    victornewman posted the 05/17/2019 at 04:16 PM
    l'horreur à un nom CW et ses merdes , jamais les supers héros n'ont étaient aussi mal traité
    negan posted the 05/17/2019 at 04:17 PM
    victornewman
    leblogdeshacka posted the 05/17/2019 at 04:18 PM
    victornewman j'espère qu'il y aura qu'une seule saison
    shinz0 posted the 05/17/2019 at 04:18 PM
    Les lesbiennes ont enfin une héroïne qui les représente...ou pas
    koji posted the 05/17/2019 at 04:18 PM
    nul a iech
    spyro50 posted the 05/17/2019 at 04:22 PM
    Quel daube, c'est la première que je quitte un trailer avant la fin
    fan2jeux posted the 05/17/2019 at 04:22 PM
    serie ou film?
    Parce que j'ai vu tout le film là
    titipicasso posted the 05/17/2019 at 04:23 PM
    victornewman
    shincloud posted the 05/17/2019 at 04:23 PM
    C'est un film en vod sur amazon prime?
    octobar posted the 05/17/2019 at 04:23 PM
    c'est un trans à la fin ?
    nyseko posted the 05/17/2019 at 04:25 PM
    Battattoo
    waurius59 posted the 05/17/2019 at 04:28 PM
    Euh... Ça ne donne pas envie.
    derno posted the 05/17/2019 at 04:39 PM
    de toute façon moi je pars du principe qu'à partir du moment où on rajoute des personnages c'est qu'on a plus d'idée.
    batman c'est pour moi un héros solitaire, au mieux je peux tolérer robin, tous le reste c'est des "shitty friends"
    sinon au delà de ça le petit coté "regardez comme je suis badass" alors qu'elle fait 38 kg à tout cassé j'ai toujours du mal à y croire.
    plasmide posted the 05/17/2019 at 04:43 PM
    Ouf Batwoman est lesbienne, le progressisme est sauf
    shanks posted the 05/17/2019 at 04:48 PM
    Ce film qui remplit le cahier des charges SJW à merveilles.

    « The Hero We Need »

    Tu lui mets une balayette, elle est dans le coma
    ducknsexe posted the 05/17/2019 at 04:52 PM
    Rien que le titre ça donne pas envie
    negan posted the 05/17/2019 at 05:01 PM
    shanks C'est une série et va voir les dislike
