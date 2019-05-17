accueil
Robert Pattinson est le nouveau Batman au cinéma selon Variety
L'annonce officielle serait qu'une question de temps !
https://variety.com/2019/film/news/robert-pattinson-batman-matt-reeves-bruce-wayne-dc-comics-1203125473/
posted the 05/17/2019 at 01:25 AM by
starlight
liquidus
posted
the 05/17/2019 at 01:31 AM
C'est pas encore décidé :
UPDATE: But wait, this may not be a done deal just yet. According to Deadline, Dark Phoenix actor Nicholas Hoult is also in the running. It seems Reeves and Warner Bros. haven't officially settled on Pattinson, although the trade does mention that he's "holding the edge."
https://www.comicbookmovie.com/batman/the_batman/the-batman-robert-pattinson-has-been-cast-as-the-dark-knight-in-matt-reeves-reboot-a168405
ryonarushima971
posted
the 05/17/2019 at 01:58 AM
Faut voir, peut être qu'il sera pas mal
kinectical
posted
the 05/17/2019 at 02:00 AM
Bah ce n’est pas pire que ben Affleck et souvenez vous de Christian Bale tout le monde disais qu’il etais pas fait pour le rôle et au final il étais bien ...Robert tu le fou en gros training pendant quelque mois pour se musclé un peu et tu lui teint les cheveux noir et il peut faire le boulot très bien
