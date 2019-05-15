Ce n'est pas en devenant Hokage qu'une personne est reconnue... Mais c'est en étant reconnue qu'elle devient Hokage.
Si vous êtes pas bien regardez cette vidéo de 1h42

Mettez le son en sourd et avec une playlist 80/90 de votre choix voila passez une bonne soirée
    posted the 05/15/2019 at 07:20 PM by amassous
    comments (3)
    ducknsexe posted the 05/15/2019 at 07:24 PM
    Je sais maintenant a quoi tu est drogué Amassous
    amassous posted the 05/15/2019 at 07:27 PM
    ducknsexe Et oui pas besoin de beuh
    yais9999 posted the 05/15/2019 at 07:30 PM
    Après Persona Dancing, voilà Pikachu Dancing^^
