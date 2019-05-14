accueil
Ce n'est pas en devenant Hokage qu'une personne est reconnue... Mais c'est en étant reconnue qu'elle devient Hokage.
thor
,
zboobi
,
darksephiroth
,
musicforlife
,
rosewood
,
jf17
,
hipou
,
minx
,
zabuza
,
giusnake
,
mariosan
,
cafedark49
,
svr
,
hipo
,
fullbuster
,
yoshi4ever
,
kokoro28
,
terminator
,
toad4ever
,
dx93
,
docteurdeggman
,
cuthbert
,
calishnikov
,
goldmen33
,
dedoc
,
x1x2
,
minbox
,
strifedcloud
,
kenren
,
legends
,
lordkupo
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
koopa
,
gunit15
,
teel
,
latimevic
,
akd
,
drakeramore
,
milo42
,
diablass59
,
dopp3lg4ng3r
,
jeanouillz
,
chronokami
,
zenimar
,
supatony
,
ootaniisensei
,
kenpokan
,
arrrghl
,
knity
,
furtifdor
,
darkvador107
,
eduardos
,
ninjah
,
spawnini
,
badaboumisback
,
hyoga57
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
kikibearentongues
,
snakeorliquid
,
linkiorra
,
darkvador
,
mickurt
,
e3payne
,
momotaros
,
asus
,
lanni
,
judello
,
eldin
,
myers
,
kisukesan
,
evilboss
,
darkyx
,
spaaz
,
chester
,
solidfisher
,
hebuspsa
,
4096x2160
,
tvirus
,
link49
,
nonack
,
linkudo
,
kenshuiin
,
arngrim
,
pyrogas
,
scalaadcaelum
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
infel2no
,
eldren
,
patourde
,
dantevoices
,
playbleach
,
pizza3fromage
,
lacasadenico
,
mrchocolatine
,
dragonquestparadise
,
jojoplay4
,
nindo64
,
link80
,
odv78
,
lordguyver
,
natelink
,
hado78
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
donkeykong06
,
bliss02
,
ellie
,
kira93
,
shindo
,
lz
,
drake99
,
shiroyashagin
,
iiii
,
gaymer40
,
neckbreaker71
,
kurosama
,
kevisiano
,
jwolf
,
carapuce
,
marchand2sable
,
corrin
,
raph64
,
biboys
,
siil
,
onykarts
,
sephiroth07
,
killia
,
torotoro59
,
niveforever
,
escobar
,
awamy02
,
salocin
,
nad45
,
liquidsnake66
,
darkxehanort94
,
smashfan
,
esets
,
alwayswin2
,
axlenz
,
negan
,
gantzeur
,
finalfantasyxvuniverse
,
fran
articles : 563
563
visites since opening : 1752630
1752630
amassous
> blog
De nouvelles figurine Dragon Ball dévoilé pour Septembre
Pas de prix devoilé, je retiens la Gohan(deja devoilé celle la) et la Broly
マンガ最高
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/14/2019 at 10:07 AM by amassous
amassous
comments (3)
3
)
anakaris
posted
the 05/14/2019 at 10:09 AM
Jolie pose, originale, dynamique, ça l'air bien sculptée (fin bon je me doute que ça c'est les modèle d'expo donc ils ont fignolé le truc, la production en série sera pas du même acabit). Mais bon, encore du Gohan SSJ2, du Goku God et du Gogeta...
amassous
posted
the 05/14/2019 at 10:12 AM
anakaris
c’est Gohan SS1 plus rare justement , en 2 ya la meche et des gros cheveux et oui il vivent encore sur l’exploitation du film Broly
anakaris
posted
the 05/14/2019 at 10:15 AM
amassous
exact j'avais pas fait gaffe pour le Gohan, on a tellement l'habitude de le voir en SSJ2 avec cet uniforme que voilà...
