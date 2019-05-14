Ce n'est pas en devenant Hokage qu'une personne est reconnue... Mais c'est en étant reconnue qu'elle devient Hokage.
amassous > blog
De nouvelles figurine Dragon Ball dévoilé pour Septembre
Pas de prix devoilé, je retiens la Gohan(deja devoilé celle la) et la Broly



マンガ最高
    posted the 05/14/2019 at 10:07 AM by amassous
    comments (3)
    anakaris posted the 05/14/2019 at 10:09 AM
    Jolie pose, originale, dynamique, ça l'air bien sculptée (fin bon je me doute que ça c'est les modèle d'expo donc ils ont fignolé le truc, la production en série sera pas du même acabit). Mais bon, encore du Gohan SSJ2, du Goku God et du Gogeta...
    amassous posted the 05/14/2019 at 10:12 AM
    anakaris c’est Gohan SS1 plus rare justement , en 2 ya la meche et des gros cheveux et oui il vivent encore sur l’exploitation du film Broly
    anakaris posted the 05/14/2019 at 10:15 AM
    amassous exact j'avais pas fait gaffe pour le Gohan, on a tellement l'habitude de le voir en SSJ2 avec cet uniforme que voilà...
