Top France / Semaine 18 / 2019


1) Days Gone (PS4) / =
2) Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4) / =
3) Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +2
4) Super Mario Bros U Deluxe (Switch) / =
5) Super Mario Party (Switch) / Retour


S.E.L.L.
