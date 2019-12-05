profile
Retour de Brocante
Bon j'ai choper que ça

    posted the 05/12/2019 at 04:51 PM by davydems
    comments (7)
    amassous posted the 05/12/2019 at 04:55 PM
    Dis les prix
    davydems posted the 05/12/2019 at 05:03 PM
    amassous Tenchu : Gratos / SR 4 : 3euros / BGE : 50cts / Gears 4 & Halo wars 2 : 4 euros chacun / Until Dawn : le plus cher, 9euros.
    amassous posted the 05/12/2019 at 05:04 PM
    davydems bon prix a par until
    wazaaabi posted the 05/12/2019 at 05:33 PM
    Moi j’ai vendu des jeux à une brocante aujourd’hui.
    Tetris Effect vendu 8€ alors que je l’ai payé 5€
    Uncharted Lost Legacy vendu 15€ je l’avais Acheté 15€
    Fire emblem warriors vendu 15€ acheté 17€.
    Je joue pour pas cher en ce moment .
    kevisiano posted the 05/12/2019 at 05:45 PM
    wazaaabi dommage que la brocante ça bouffe du temps mais j'ai des jeux aussi à vendre. J'aimerais bien essayer
    davydems posted the 05/12/2019 at 05:51 PM
    wazaaabi FE Warriors j'ai chopper la version New 3DS a 5 euros a auchan avant-hier
    darksly posted the 05/12/2019 at 06:02 PM
    la dernière fois un jeu gba neuf à deux euros
