Ce n'est pas en devenant Hokage qu'une personne est reconnue... Mais c'est en étant reconnue qu'elle devient Hokage.
Achat sur Switch: un GTA-like
Bon ben je vais test directement ce jeu , bien sur jvais faire que bordel dans la ville et pas le mode histoire
Fuck le demat.
    posted the 05/11/2019 at 03:57 PM by amassous
    comments (5)
    e3ologue posted the 05/11/2019 at 04:05 PM
    Pas d'installation ?
    suzukube posted the 05/11/2019 at 04:08 PM
    29€ ?
    kidicarus posted the 05/11/2019 at 04:08 PM
    De la violence avec des godemichets; ce qui est pratique pour botter des culs.
    kidicarus posted the 05/11/2019 at 04:19 PM
    suzukube Oui, pour l'instant le saint row switch est à 29,99€ sur ce lien.
    Sinon, il est à 39€; donc si tu prends déma...
    amassous posted the 05/11/2019 at 04:34 PM
    suzukube 30€ amazon ouais
    e3ologue 0 installation
