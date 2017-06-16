Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Arms
26
Likes
Likers
name : Arms
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : combat
multiplayer : 1 à 4 (local et online)
european release date : 06/16/2017
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
432
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18161
visites since opening : 25061444
link49 > blog
all
E3 2019 : Et si Nintendo annonçait sur Switch cette suite?
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Rumeur autour du jeu ARMS :



Il semblerait que le jeu que ARMS 2 soit en cours de développement. Reste à voir si cela se confirme si Nintendo l'officialisera à l'E3 2019 et si le jeu sortira dans les mois qui suivent, voire en début d'année prochaine...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/nintendo-e3-2019-plans-detailed-nintendo-direct-on-tuesday-6-11-9am-pt-treehouse-live-and-tournaments.115986/page-15
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/11/2019 at 12:36 PM by link49
    comments (5)
    xxther3dxx posted the 05/11/2019 at 12:38 PM
    Mais non ! Pas ca
    masharu posted the 05/11/2019 at 12:39 PM
    Hum.... No.
    salocin posted the 05/11/2019 at 12:39 PM
    Génial. J'adorerais une suite.
    Par contre je ne crois pas que ça viendra en 2019.
    nakata posted the 05/11/2019 at 12:40 PM
    toujours pas testé ce jeu d'ailleurs. C'est bien ou comme tout jeu de combat (hors smash bros) c'est vite redondant ?
    shanks posted the 05/11/2019 at 12:40 PM
    Franchement, ça ne m'étonnerait pas.

    Contrairement à Splatoon 2 qui garde un certain suivi (même moindre aujourd'hui), celui de Arms fut arrêté brutalement alors que le jeu continuait de se vendre.

    Je sens bien un Arms 2 bien plus complet avec notamment un Story Mode pour chacun des personnages.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre