Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
E3 2019 : Et si Nintendo annonçait sur Switch cette suite?
Nintendo Switch
Voici une Rumeur autour du jeu ARMS :
Il semblerait que le jeu que ARMS 2 soit en cours de développement. Reste à voir si cela se confirme si Nintendo l'officialisera à l'E3 2019 et si le jeu sortira dans les mois qui suivent, voire en début d'année prochaine...
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/nintendo-e3-2019-plans-detailed-nintendo-direct-on-tuesday-6-11-9am-pt-treehouse-live-and-tournaments.115986/page-15
tags :
posted the 05/11/2019 at 12:36 PM by
link49
comments (
5
)
xxther3dxx
posted
the 05/11/2019 at 12:38 PM
Mais non ! Pas ca
masharu
posted
the 05/11/2019 at 12:39 PM
Hum.... No.
salocin
posted
the 05/11/2019 at 12:39 PM
Génial. J'adorerais une suite.
Par contre je ne crois pas que ça viendra en 2019.
nakata
posted
the 05/11/2019 at 12:40 PM
toujours pas testé ce jeu d'ailleurs. C'est bien ou comme tout jeu de combat (hors smash bros) c'est vite redondant ?
shanks
posted
the 05/11/2019 at 12:40 PM
Franchement, ça ne m'étonnerait pas.
Contrairement à Splatoon 2 qui garde un certain suivi (même moindre aujourd'hui), celui de Arms fut arrêté brutalement alors que le jeu continuait de se vendre.
Je sens bien un Arms 2 bien plus complet avec notamment un Story Mode pour chacun des personnages.
