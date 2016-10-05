Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Uncharted 4 : A Thief's End
name : Uncharted 4 : A Thief's End
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 05/10/2016
images and videos gallery
Ps4 : Il y a 3 ans déjà sortait ce chef d'oeuvre
Ps4


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Uncharted 4 : A Thief’s End :



Naughty Dog précise que le 10 mai 2016 sortait le jeu. Cela fait donc trois ans déjà que ce titre ait sorti. Une très grande aventure selon moi :

















En espérant qu'un autre opus voit quand même le jour un jour...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/three-years-ago-today-uncharted-4-a-thief%E2%80%99s-end-was-released.116255
    comments (1)
    voxen posted the 05/10/2019 at 07:57 PM
    anakaris qui prépare le ban si j'ose parler
