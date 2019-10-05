accueil
Xbox Game Studios : The Initiative recrute le Game Designer de Uncharted 3 et 4 , TLOU 1 et 2
Un autre grand talent pour Xbox Game Studios. L’ancien Game Designer de Naughty Dog Robert Ryan a rejoint The Initiative en tant que Senior Systems Designer.
https://wccftech.com/the-initiative-tlou2-nd/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
https://www.linkedin.com/in/robryan46/?originalSubdomain=ca
posted the 05/10/2019 at 02:37 PM by chester
chester
comments (14)
14
)
guiguif
posted
the 05/10/2019 at 02:39 PM
A chaque fois que je vois des articles parlant d'ancien de Naughty Dog partant ailleurs ça me rappelle Sonic Boom
birmou
posted
the 05/10/2019 at 02:44 PM
Hop ça quitte Sony ça devient limite des déchets incapables
En tout cas bonnes pioches pour Microsoft j'espère que tout ces regroupements de hauts profils donneront du bon résultat.
ducknsexe
posted
the 05/10/2019 at 02:47 PM
Guiguif
ça te rappelle rien
https://youtu.be/wXMIYm3KJnU
guiguif
posted
the 05/10/2019 at 02:52 PM
ducknsexe
le pire c'est que Sonic Boom est l'un des rares jeux Wii U dont j'aimerais un remaster, c'etait trés trés loin d'etre un mauvais jeu, juste un jeu sortie fini a l'arrache bourrée de problemes techniques
birmou
meuh non BB
kurosama
posted
the 05/10/2019 at 02:57 PM
Plutot cool ça
jenicris
posted
the 05/10/2019 at 03:00 PM
Après tous les mecs de ND sont des cadors. Donc c'est une bonne pioche pour ce studio.
Rectifie le titre l'auteur:
C'est pas le game designer mais un game designer.
Rien que sur U4 avec lui:
Junki Saita, Robert Ryan, Bryan S. Singh, Mark Burroughs, Raymond Almaden, Elizabeth Fiacco, Mario Sanchez, Mark Davies, Quentin Cobb, Matthew R. Gallant, Zied Rieke, Vinit Agarwal, Daniel Benjamin Harrison, Jeremy Townsend, Rodney Reece, Nicholas H. H. Lance, Elisabetta Silli, James Cooper, Derek Chatwood, Felix Park
jenicris
posted
the 05/10/2019 at 03:02 PM
https://www.mobygames.com/game/playstation-4/uncharted-4-a-thiefs-end/credits
kalas28
posted
the 05/10/2019 at 03:03 PM
le bon titre putaclic
sensei
posted
the 05/10/2019 at 03:06 PM
Les jeux solo narratifs sont en passe de ne plus être "chiant" aux yeux de beaucoup prochainement
kuroni
posted
the 05/10/2019 at 03:14 PM
sensei
Surtout les jeux à la 3ème personne.
tolgafury
posted
the 05/10/2019 at 03:30 PM
sensei
kuroni
naoshige11
posted
the 05/10/2019 at 03:42 PM
birmou
l'inverse fonctionne très bien également. Les gars rejoignent MS et deviennent d'un coup des génies alors qu'avant ça ils faisaient de la merde narrative mono-touche..
diablo
posted
the 05/10/2019 at 03:42 PM
sensei
qui t'as dis que the Initiative faisait un jeu solo narratif ?
et c'est quoi un jeu Solo Narratif pour toi ? Parceque pour moi un RPG de Obsidian c'est ce qui se fait de mieux en jeu solo Narratif avec de l'écriture de grande qualité, un Lore profond, des choix et des conséquences, la liberté de tuer quel PNJ tu veux etc...
dokou
posted
the 05/10/2019 at 03:43 PM
Osef...
