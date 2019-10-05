Mike760
Xbox Game Studios : The Initiative recrute le Game Designer de Uncharted 3 et 4 , TLOU 1 et 2
Un autre grand talent pour Xbox Game Studios. L’ancien Game Designer de Naughty Dog Robert Ryan a rejoint The Initiative en tant que Senior Systems Designer. https://wccftech.com/the-initiative-tlou2-nd/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter

https://www.linkedin.com/in/robryan46/?originalSubdomain=ca
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/10/2019 at 02:37 PM by chester
    comments (14)
    guiguif posted the 05/10/2019 at 02:39 PM
    A chaque fois que je vois des articles parlant d'ancien de Naughty Dog partant ailleurs ça me rappelle Sonic Boom
    birmou posted the 05/10/2019 at 02:44 PM
    Hop ça quitte Sony ça devient limite des déchets incapables

    En tout cas bonnes pioches pour Microsoft j'espère que tout ces regroupements de hauts profils donneront du bon résultat.
    ducknsexe posted the 05/10/2019 at 02:47 PM
    Guiguif ça te rappelle rien

    https://youtu.be/wXMIYm3KJnU
    guiguif posted the 05/10/2019 at 02:52 PM
    ducknsexe le pire c'est que Sonic Boom est l'un des rares jeux Wii U dont j'aimerais un remaster, c'etait trés trés loin d'etre un mauvais jeu, juste un jeu sortie fini a l'arrache bourrée de problemes techniques

    birmou meuh non BB
    kurosama posted the 05/10/2019 at 02:57 PM
    Plutot cool ça
    jenicris posted the 05/10/2019 at 03:00 PM
    Après tous les mecs de ND sont des cadors. Donc c'est une bonne pioche pour ce studio.

    Rectifie le titre l'auteur:

    C'est pas le game designer mais un game designer.

    Rien que sur U4 avec lui:

    Junki Saita, Robert Ryan, Bryan S. Singh, Mark Burroughs, Raymond Almaden, Elizabeth Fiacco, Mario Sanchez, Mark Davies, Quentin Cobb, Matthew R. Gallant, Zied Rieke, Vinit Agarwal, Daniel Benjamin Harrison, Jeremy Townsend, Rodney Reece, Nicholas H. H. Lance, Elisabetta Silli, James Cooper, Derek Chatwood, Felix Park
    jenicris posted the 05/10/2019 at 03:02 PM
    https://www.mobygames.com/game/playstation-4/uncharted-4-a-thiefs-end/credits
    kalas28 posted the 05/10/2019 at 03:03 PM
    le bon titre putaclic
    sensei posted the 05/10/2019 at 03:06 PM
    Les jeux solo narratifs sont en passe de ne plus être "chiant" aux yeux de beaucoup prochainement
    kuroni posted the 05/10/2019 at 03:14 PM
    sensei Surtout les jeux à la 3ème personne.
    tolgafury posted the 05/10/2019 at 03:30 PM
    sensei kuroni
    naoshige11 posted the 05/10/2019 at 03:42 PM
    birmou l'inverse fonctionne très bien également. Les gars rejoignent MS et deviennent d'un coup des génies alors qu'avant ça ils faisaient de la merde narrative mono-touche..
    diablo posted the 05/10/2019 at 03:42 PM
    sensei qui t'as dis que the Initiative faisait un jeu solo narratif ? et c'est quoi un jeu Solo Narratif pour toi ? Parceque pour moi un RPG de Obsidian c'est ce qui se fait de mieux en jeu solo Narratif avec de l'écriture de grande qualité, un Lore profond, des choix et des conséquences, la liberté de tuer quel PNJ tu veux etc...
    dokou posted the 05/10/2019 at 03:43 PM
    Osef...
