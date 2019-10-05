Ce n'est pas en devenant Hokage qu'une personne est reconnue... Mais c'est en étant reconnue qu'elle devient Hokage.
amassous > blog
Samurai 8 :le chapitre 1 en anglais !!!


Bonne lecture des que y'a la VF je mettrais sur le site
ajouter une source - https://jaiminisbox.com/reader/read/samurai-8/en/0/1/page/1
    posted the 05/10/2019 at 01:37 PM by amassous
    comments (6)
    rbz posted the 05/10/2019 at 01:40 PM
    merci de mettre le lien zebi ...
    mastertatsumi posted the 05/10/2019 at 01:58 PM
    rbz tu m'as tuer ptdrrrrrr
    axlenz posted the 05/10/2019 at 01:59 PM
    Oh! La classe de ta bannière
    amassous posted the 05/10/2019 at 02:15 PM
    rbz j’avais oublier frr
    axlenz merci
    rbz posted the 05/10/2019 at 02:52 PM

    bon sinon c'est très cool, je vais suivre ça.
    y'a un vrai partit pris graphique, kishimoto a bien choisis son dessinateur.
    et surtout de très bonnes idée de concept
    kuroni posted the 05/10/2019 at 03:06 PM
    Comme promis.
