ajouter un tigre
profile
leblogdeshacka
402
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2756
visites since opening : 2825650
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Netflix] En attendant la saison 4 de Lucifer
Si comme moi, vous attendez la saison 4 de Lucifer demain matin dès 9h01 sur Netflix, voici de quoi patienter.

    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/07/2019 at 03:56 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    negan posted the 05/07/2019 at 03:58 PM
    Osef je veux The Ranch
    xslayx posted the 05/07/2019 at 04:16 PM
    J'ai commencé la série il y a quelques jours, et ben super découverte j'adore, de la balle !!
    bloodborne posted the 05/07/2019 at 04:29 PM
    Une tuerie mais en vostfr. En fr c est plus du tout la même chose . Vivement la suite
    palan posted the 05/07/2019 at 04:30 PM
    J'espere du sang neuf pour cette saison.Et fini les histoire bidon d'enquete.Je regarder presque plus que les scene avec lucifer a la fin de la saison derniere.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre