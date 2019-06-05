accueil
Fais le mal tout le monde s’en rappelle, fais le bien personne s’en souvient.
amassous
articles : 551
551
visites since opening :
1722418
amassous
> blog
Sortie du tome 7 Dragon Ball SUPER en France
De retour après un petit voyage
Sortie y’a quelques jours donc dispo partout
ce livre débute le tournoi du pouvoir(Survie des univers)
Bon jgo lire ça direct
マンガ最高
posted the 05/06/2019 at 02:27 PM by amassous
amassous
comments (2)
2
)
fan2jeux
posted
the 05/06/2019 at 02:32 PM
Ca sent le beignet "srone" sur une plage au bled ca non?
amassous
posted
the 05/06/2019 at 02:34 PM
fan2jeux
ça sent le vécu mdrrrrrrrr
