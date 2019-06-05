Fais le mal tout le monde s’en rappelle, fais le bien personne s’en souvient.
amassous
amassous
amassous > blog
Sortie du tome 7 Dragon Ball SUPER en France

De retour après un petit voyage
Sortie y’a quelques jours donc dispo partout ce livre débute le tournoi du pouvoir(Survie des univers)
Bon jgo lire ça direct
マンガ最高
    posted the 05/06/2019 at 02:27 PM by amassous
    comments (2)
    fan2jeux posted the 05/06/2019 at 02:32 PM
    Ca sent le beignet "srone" sur une plage au bled ca non?
    amassous posted the 05/06/2019 at 02:34 PM
    fan2jeux ça sent le vécu mdrrrrrrrr
