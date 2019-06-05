profile
ioop > blog
[HS] Réception du Jour : Du Xiaomi ...
Je vais également commander les padear mini x3 ce soir (31€)







    posted the 05/06/2019 at 12:02 PM by ioop
    comments (9)
    fid posted the 05/06/2019 at 12:14 PM
    La news du pauvre... un avis peu etre ???
    ioop posted the 05/06/2019 at 12:15 PM
    fid ils sont en charge, je viens juste de les avoir
    ryonarushima971 posted the 05/06/2019 at 12:19 PM
    C est pas pire qu'un certain lutin vert
    torotoro59 posted the 05/06/2019 at 12:22 PM
    Ils servent a quoi les 3 masques de tortues ninja ? La dernière photo en bas a gauche ?
    ioop posted the 05/06/2019 at 12:25 PM
    torotoro59 bracelets pour mon mi band 3
    torotoro59 posted the 05/06/2019 at 12:25 PM
    ioop ahh ok merci pour l'info.
    akinen posted the 05/06/2019 at 12:46 PM
    J’ai photographié un mec mal garé ce matin.
    ioop posted the 05/06/2019 at 12:49 PM
    akinen chanceux
    kuroni posted the 05/06/2019 at 12:53 PM
    Et moi, j'ai passé 4 heures à Ikea pour acheter des armoires.
