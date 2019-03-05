.Coco l'asticot.
100 jeux annulés,compilation
Il y'a des trucs interessants dans le lot n'empeche.
    tags : silenthills:(
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/03/2019 at 10:05 PM by kurosama
    comments (12)
    ravyxxs posted the 05/03/2019 at 10:11 PM
    Ca fait mal au coeur...
    leonr4 posted the 05/03/2019 at 10:15 PM
    P.T. (Silent hills) et Scalebound y avait du potentiel :/
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/03/2019 at 10:16 PM
    Et c'est pas des petits projets dans la sélection...nous serons jamais vraiment au final si nous aurions eu des bons jeux ou pas au final.
    Une partie des jeux, je me souvenais pas (voir je en savais pas pour certains qu'ils étaient en projet).
    kurosama posted the 05/03/2019 at 10:19 PM
    Kinect n'empeche..
    kinectical posted the 05/03/2019 at 10:27 PM
    Je me souvien encore dans le temps le jeu Daredevil j’étais jeune et cetais mon hero préféré quand ils ont annulé le jeu j’étais en gros mode rage
    e3ologue posted the 05/03/2019 at 10:30 PM
    Y a pas longtemps je suis tombé sur un reportage sur This is vegas où il disait que le jeu était fini, que les previews étaient super bonne, mais malheureusement Midway a fait faillite donc annulé alors que le projet avait un énorme potentiel.
    ravyxxs posted the 05/03/2019 at 10:33 PM
    leonr4 Scalebound ca a fait autant voir plus de bruit que PT et Star Wars il me semble. Surtout que les phases du developpement etait montré. Vers la fin je commencais a bien aimé le concept et l'univers,mais surtout pas le heros genre Nero de DMC4 bis.
    leonr4 posted the 05/03/2019 at 10:34 PM
    La démo de 8 days de l'e3 2006 spécialement sur les animations c'était du bon bullshit
    ravyxxs posted the 05/03/2019 at 10:40 PM
    leonr4 Sony parfois sont tellement dans le cinema qu'ils font plus la dif je pense
    spawnini posted the 05/03/2019 at 11:03 PM
    Mon plus grand regret, c'est Tatoo Assassin
    jeanouillz posted the 05/03/2019 at 11:12 PM
    Il est où Agent ?
    darksly posted the 05/03/2019 at 11:30 PM
    L'hécatombe star wars, par contre le pirates des caraïbes me faisait vraiment envie
