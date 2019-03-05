accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
kurosama
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
822
visites since opening :
873601
kurosama
> blog
100 jeux annulés,compilation
Il y'a des trucs interessants dans le lot n'empeche.
tags :
silenthills:(
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/03/2019 at 10:05 PM by
kurosama
comments (
12
)
ravyxxs
posted
the 05/03/2019 at 10:11 PM
Ca fait mal au coeur...
leonr4
posted
the 05/03/2019 at 10:15 PM
P.T. (Silent hills) et Scalebound y avait du potentiel :/
nicolasgourry
posted
the 05/03/2019 at 10:16 PM
Et c'est pas des petits projets dans la sélection...nous serons jamais vraiment au final si nous aurions eu des bons jeux ou pas au final.
Une partie des jeux, je me souvenais pas (voir je en savais pas pour certains qu'ils étaient en projet).
kurosama
posted
the 05/03/2019 at 10:19 PM
Kinect n'empeche..
kinectical
posted
the 05/03/2019 at 10:27 PM
Je me souvien encore dans le temps le jeu Daredevil j’étais jeune et cetais mon hero préféré quand ils ont annulé le jeu j’étais en gros mode rage
e3ologue
posted
the 05/03/2019 at 10:30 PM
Y a pas longtemps je suis tombé sur un reportage sur This is vegas où il disait que le jeu était fini, que les previews étaient super bonne, mais malheureusement Midway a fait faillite donc annulé alors que le projet avait un énorme potentiel.
ravyxxs
posted
the 05/03/2019 at 10:33 PM
leonr4
Scalebound ca a fait autant voir plus de bruit que PT et Star Wars il me semble. Surtout que les phases du developpement etait montré. Vers la fin je commencais a bien aimé le concept et l'univers,mais surtout pas le heros genre Nero de DMC4 bis.
leonr4
posted
the 05/03/2019 at 10:34 PM
La démo de 8 days de l'e3 2006 spécialement sur les animations c'était
du bon bullshit
ravyxxs
posted
the 05/03/2019 at 10:40 PM
leonr4
Sony parfois sont tellement dans le cinema qu'ils font plus la dif je pense
spawnini
posted
the 05/03/2019 at 11:03 PM
Mon plus grand regret, c'est Tatoo Assassin
jeanouillz
posted
the 05/03/2019 at 11:12 PM
Il est où Agent ?
darksly
posted
the 05/03/2019 at 11:30 PM
L'hécatombe star wars, par contre le pirates des caraïbes me faisait vraiment envie
Une partie des jeux, je me souvenais pas (voir je en savais pas pour certains qu'ils étaient en projet).