« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Peter Mayhew "Chewbacca" est mort


1944-2019 (74 ans)
Il mesurait 2,21 mètres (il avait le Syndrome de Marfan).
    posted the 05/03/2019 at 08:33 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    shinz0 posted the 05/03/2019 at 08:40 AM
    Gwaaarwhhgr ! Rrwwwgg !
    vfries posted the 05/03/2019 at 08:42 AM
    Oohhhhgg
    tizoc posted the 05/03/2019 at 09:22 AM
    RHaouuuu!!

    Adieu cher Wookie! et merci a ce géant de m'avoir fait rêvé quand j'etait enfant et même après...
    gaeon posted the 05/03/2019 at 09:27 AM
    Un grand homme
    ritalix posted the 05/03/2019 at 09:28 AM
    Wookie triste
    jeanouillz posted the 05/03/2019 at 09:32 AM
    L'acteur qui a failli foutre en l'air tout Star Wars car tout le monde se foutait de sa gueule dans son costume et il a failli ragequit
