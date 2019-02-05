ajouter un tigre
[Série] Code Quantum
Putain, je suis tombé sur cette série sur Dailymotion.
La bonne époque

J'arrive pas à insérer les liens des vidéos.





Les épisodes sont dans le lien en dessous

Enjoy!!!
https://www.dailymotion.com/search/CODE%20QUANTUM/videos
    posted the 05/02/2019 at 11:15 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (6)
    tonius posted the 05/02/2019 at 11:54 PM
    Effectivement le générique est inoubliable, je l'ai entendu dans ma tete avant meme de cliquer sur la vidéo.
    sdkios posted the 05/03/2019 at 12:08 AM
    Elle etait énorme cette série, je regardais quand j'étais gamin ! Et c'est clair que le generique est top !
    bigsnake posted the 05/03/2019 at 12:27 AM
    Énorme la série mais décevant la fin.
    yais9999 posted the 05/03/2019 at 01:04 AM
    L'épisode ou il termine sur la chaise électrique m'a fait faire des cauchemars à l'époque....
    nature posted the 05/03/2019 at 01:28 AM
    Série mythique, je me demande si ça a bien vieilli ?
    gauffreman posted the 05/03/2019 at 01:41 AM
    Tellement de nostalgie...
