CN Play
profile
Jeux Vidéo
252
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
tuni
84
Likes
Likers
tuni
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 719
visites since opening : 588725
tuni > blog
Rétro Xbox One 2 jeux
Ninja Gaiden 3 Razor's Edge
Trials Evolution

sont maintenant rétrocompatibles !
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/02/2019 at 05:12 PM by tuni
    comments (15)
    cajp45 posted the 05/02/2019 at 05:23 PM
    Je n'ai jamais fait ninja gaiden 3, il est aussi bien que le 2?
    tuni posted the 05/02/2019 at 05:25 PM
    cajp45 Le 3 normal est une bouze, le Razor's Edge est EXCELLENT !
    sentenza posted the 05/02/2019 at 05:25 PM
    cajp45 Bien moins bon et bien moins dur.

    Il est quand meme sympa a faire
    guiguif posted the 05/02/2019 at 05:26 PM
    outre les QTE, le probleme de la version de base etait aussi son level design sans aucune inspi, je doute que ça ait été aussi corrigé :/
    tuni posted the 05/02/2019 at 05:28 PM
    sentenza guiguif J'ai fais le 3 puis le Razor's Edge à l'époque et les différences sont flagrantes, le Razor's Edge est un VRAI Ninja Gaiden.
    sentenza posted the 05/02/2019 at 05:30 PM
    tuni Je confirme la version razor edge est bien meilleur.
    rockin posted the 05/02/2019 at 05:31 PM
    tuni cajp45 non , le 1 est légendaire dans sa version Black , le 2 est excellent , le 3 est une bouse , et le 3 version Razor eddge et très moyen , voilà ! c'est juste être compatible , où comme le 2 récemment c'est en 4k sur One X ?
    tuni posted the 05/02/2019 at 05:32 PM
    rockin Je ne suis pas du tout d'accord pour ton avis sur Razor's Edge par contre non ce n'est pas patché One X (encore).
    guiguif posted the 05/02/2019 at 05:38 PM
    tuni niveau gameplay mais le level design etait aussi une des forces des 2 precedent NG, alors que dans le 3 c'est ultra plat et lineaire avec des coffres qui etaient limite sur notre chemin et je doute que ça ait changé
    spawnini posted the 05/02/2019 at 05:42 PM
    rockin va finir Zelda



    Ah non merde c'est pas le bon moment et le bon article
    revans posted the 05/02/2019 at 06:22 PM
    les 3 retro, hum l'annonce d'un 4?
    guiguif posted the 05/02/2019 at 06:28 PM
    revans Epyon en avait parlé durant un stream sur jv.com, ça risque d'etre annoncé a l'E3
    tuni posted the 05/02/2019 at 06:30 PM
    revans guiguif Le fameux projet de Ninja Theory : Bleeding Edge c'est Ninja Gaiden 4 Bleeding Edge ^^ Ça irait bien après Razor's Edge non ? mdr C'est beau de rêver ^^
    revans posted the 05/02/2019 at 06:34 PM
    tuni un ninja gaiden par eux ce serait cool mais faut pas rever le studio a pas eu assez de temp pour faire un jeu comme cela mais c'est une licence que j'aimerais bien revoir
    tuni posted the 05/02/2019 at 06:36 PM
    revans Ils en ont tout le talent en tout cas ! Le travail qu'ils avaient fait sur DmC était dingue, ce sont les rois du BTA !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre