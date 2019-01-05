accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
name :
Saints Row : The Third
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Deep Silver
developer :
Volition
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
18124
visites since opening :
24886971
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Tales of
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Kingdom Hearts
Pokemon
Red Dead Redemption
Dragon Quest
The Legend of Zelda
Darksiders
Uncharted
Resident Evil
Gears of War
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Saints Row
The Witcher
God of War
Mass Effect
Xenoblade Chronicles
Super Smash Bros
Futurs achats mai : La Nintendo Switch encore à l'honneur
Achats
Voici les jeux que je vais prendre en mai :
La Nintendo est encore à l'honneur ce mois-ci. C'est d’ailleurs uniquement sur cette console que je prendrais des jeux en mai...
Source :
member15179.html
tags :
posted the 05/01/2019 at 11:02 PM by
link49
comments (
9
)
suzukube
posted
the 05/01/2019 at 11:04 PM
Je suis sceptique sur ACIII
Et j'espère que Team Sonic Racing sera correctement optimisé...
icebergbrulant
posted
the 05/01/2019 at 11:09 PM
La PS4 et la X-BOX One ne sont pas à l'honneur
Elles ont la
Ragex2
link49
posted
the 05/01/2019 at 11:11 PM
Ma Nintendo Switch est en phase de décollage. A partir de juillet, elle va entrer en orbite niveau sortie et ce jusqu'à la fin de l'année...
icebergbrulant
posted
the 05/01/2019 at 11:14 PM
La Switch va entrer en orbite ?
Mais c'est magnifique car ça veut dire que tu vas t'envoler avec elle
eazell
posted
the 05/01/2019 at 11:16 PM
Si il pouvait s'envoler et ne plus revenir après...
nicolasgourry
posted
the 05/01/2019 at 11:17 PM
ça se trouve en Mai nous aurons l'annonce de Cadence of Hyrule vu qu'il est annoncé pour le Printemps 2019 (et qu'en Juin il y a déjà Super Mario Maker 2).
axlenz
posted
the 05/01/2019 at 11:18 PM
je m'installe, les coms s'annoncent succulentes
lion93
posted
the 05/01/2019 at 11:37 PM
Trop de chef d'oeuvre sur cette console! ça va carburer sec!
walterwhite
posted
the 05/01/2019 at 11:55 PM
icebergbrulant
Cette usage de superlatifs la vache
