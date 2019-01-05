Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Saints Row : The Third
0
Like
Likers
name : Saints Row : The Third
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Deep Silver
developer : Volition
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
432
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18124
visites since opening : 24886971
link49 > blog
all
Futurs achats mai : La Nintendo Switch encore à l'honneur
Achats


Voici les jeux que je vais prendre en mai :









La Nintendo est encore à l'honneur ce mois-ci. C'est d’ailleurs uniquement sur cette console que je prendrais des jeux en mai...

Source : member15179.html
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/01/2019 at 11:02 PM by link49
    comments (9)
    suzukube posted the 05/01/2019 at 11:04 PM
    Je suis sceptique sur ACIII
    Et j'espère que Team Sonic Racing sera correctement optimisé...
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/01/2019 at 11:09 PM
    La PS4 et la X-BOX One ne sont pas à l'honneur

    Elles ont la Ragex2
    link49 posted the 05/01/2019 at 11:11 PM
    Ma Nintendo Switch est en phase de décollage. A partir de juillet, elle va entrer en orbite niveau sortie et ce jusqu'à la fin de l'année...
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/01/2019 at 11:14 PM
    La Switch va entrer en orbite ?
    Mais c'est magnifique car ça veut dire que tu vas t'envoler avec elle
    eazell posted the 05/01/2019 at 11:16 PM
    Si il pouvait s'envoler et ne plus revenir après...
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/01/2019 at 11:17 PM
    ça se trouve en Mai nous aurons l'annonce de Cadence of Hyrule vu qu'il est annoncé pour le Printemps 2019 (et qu'en Juin il y a déjà Super Mario Maker 2).
    axlenz posted the 05/01/2019 at 11:18 PM
    je m'installe, les coms s'annoncent succulentes
    lion93 posted the 05/01/2019 at 11:37 PM
    Trop de chef d'oeuvre sur cette console! ça va carburer sec!
    walterwhite posted the 05/01/2019 at 11:55 PM
    icebergbrulant

    Cette usage de superlatifs la vache
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre