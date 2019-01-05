profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
balf
balf
balf > blog
Sekiro: I'm Dead
À 0:48




Bonus: Ultimate rage compilation



Avec tout ce buzz toute cette haine et cette passion, Quoi qu'on dise, le jeu vidéo sous toutes ses formes reste un art vraiment à part
    posted the 05/01/2019 at 09:32 AM by balf
    comments (1)
    jeanouillz posted the 05/01/2019 at 10:11 AM
    Les streamers qui ragent, quels mauvais acteurs putain
    citer un membre