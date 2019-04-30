profile
Jeux Vidéo
252
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
samsuki
13
Likes
Likers
samsuki
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 243
visites since opening : 221536
samsuki > blog
VALHALL !!
jeu vikings
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/30/2019 at 04:02 PM by samsuki
    comments (3)
    gadjuom posted the 04/30/2019 at 04:07 PM
    ça peut etre super, mais pas sur console et pas gratuit, le jeu va bider je pense...
    zoske posted the 04/30/2019 at 04:37 PM
    je ne savais pas qu'un Viging disparaissait en s’accroupissant
    e3ologue posted the 04/30/2019 at 04:43 PM
    L'idée est vraiment pas mal, après faudra voir ce que ça donnera à la fin
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre