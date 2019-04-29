ajouter un tigre
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
[GWG] Les jeux du mois de Mai
[GWG] Les jeux du mois de Mai
Perso, rien de fou, en même temps avec le Game Pass...

    posted the 04/29/2019 at 07:42 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (11)
    sebalt posted the 04/29/2019 at 07:49 PM
    Ah ouais, l'un des pires mois jamais vus je pense...
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 04/29/2019 at 07:51 PM
    C'est pas juste les gwg US parce que là aïe si c'est mai.
    linkart posted the 04/29/2019 at 07:52 PM
    Oula.
    revans posted the 04/29/2019 at 07:53 PM
    heu franchement comic jumper est dans le GP deja et les jeu one c'est vraiment pas mon truc ce mois ci
    xslayx posted the 04/29/2019 at 08:02 PM
    C'est la dèche ce mois..
    romgamer6859 posted the 04/29/2019 at 08:09 PM
    A chier sans manquer de respect aux jeux (après ça fait 2 ans j'ai pas lancer un seul jeu du GWG)
    cajp45 posted the 04/29/2019 at 08:09 PM
    rien pour moi ce mois ci
    goldmen33 posted the 04/29/2019 at 08:13 PM
    Un beau mois de merde... à voir le Game Pass!
    shincloud posted the 04/29/2019 at 08:46 PM
    genre il y a des gens qui dépende du GWG pour jouer aux jeux vidéo
    warminos posted the 04/29/2019 at 08:46 PM
    Très faible ce mois ci
    reza posted the 04/29/2019 at 08:56 PM
    Earth Defense Force est un sacré bon jeu d'action.
    Pas terrible visuellement mais très fun.
