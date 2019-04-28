Fais le mal tout le monde s’en rappelle, fais le bien personne s’en souvient.
amassous > blog
Fallout 76 sur Play4 a 10€
Jpartage pour vous l’equipe , perso belec de ce jeu l’offre est dispo sur le site Leclerc!

Fuck le demat.
    posted the 04/28/2019 at 04:02 PM by amassous
    comments (8)
    jf17 posted the 04/28/2019 at 04:05 PM
    Avec le french days, il y a des promos de fada a Leclerc
    117 posted the 04/28/2019 at 04:06 PM
    hummmmm.......bientot dans le gamepass je suppose, je vais attendre voir, t'facon le prix ne risque pas de vraiment s'envoler !!
    amassous posted the 04/28/2019 at 04:21 PM
    jf17 ya quoi chez leclerc???
    eazell posted the 04/28/2019 at 04:27 PM
    La question : est-ce que quelqu'un a envie de s'infliger ce jeu ?
    lexiz posted the 04/28/2019 at 04:34 PM
    eazell vu tous les ajouts et patchs qu'ils ont fait, a 4 en coop c'est franchement bien maintenant. Un enieme jeu sorti trop tot
    suzukube posted the 04/28/2019 at 04:42 PM
    eazell il parait qu'il est bien now
    jf17 posted the 04/28/2019 at 05:02 PM
    amassous https://www.culture.leclerc/jeux-video-u/french-days-jeux-video-b
    amassous posted the 04/28/2019 at 05:10 PM
    jf17 thx
