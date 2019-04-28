« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[Switch] Zelda et Mario / Temps de chargement réduit (Video)


    posted the 04/28/2019 at 03:26 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/28/2019 at 03:33 PM
    Temps de chargement réduit, sans impact sur les graphismes affiché à l'écran
    guiguif posted the 04/28/2019 at 03:34 PM
    deja parlé hier
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/28/2019 at 03:34 PM
    guiguif avec les vidéos comparatives ?
    guiguif posted the 04/28/2019 at 03:40 PM
    nicolasgourry nan mais avec plus d'infos
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/28/2019 at 03:41 PM
    guiguif OK
    roivas posted the 04/28/2019 at 04:05 PM
    Ha ouais quand même c'est pas juste 2 ou 3 secondes. ca serait intéressant qu'ils puissent aussi avec ce mode optimiser le rendu de certains jeux comme a réso dynamique comme xeno 2
    e3ologue posted the 04/28/2019 at 05:16 PM
    c'est les speedrunner qui vont être content
