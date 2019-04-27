Kingdom Hearts
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Kingdom Hearts III :
Tetsuya Nomura vient d’annoncer le prochain contenu téléchargeable lors du Kingdom Hearts Orchestra. Le titre provisoire est "Kingdom Hearts III ReMIND". Voici ce qu'il contiendra :
Payant :
- Scénario supplémentaire «ReMIND»
- Limite Episode + Boss
- Secret Episode + Boss
- Option VA en anglais
Gratuit :
- Nouvelle Keyblade + Forme
En attendant plus d'informations...
Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/kingdom-hearts-3-dlc-announced.113873
