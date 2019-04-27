Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Kingdom Hearts III
name : Kingdom Hearts III
platform : Xbox One
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
link49
link49
link49 > blog
Kingdom Hearts III : Ce qui devait arriver arriva...
Kingdom Hearts


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Kingdom Hearts III :



Tetsuya Nomura vient d’annoncer le prochain contenu téléchargeable lors du Kingdom Hearts Orchestra. Le titre provisoire est "Kingdom Hearts III ReMIND". Voici ce qu'il contiendra :



Payant :

- Scénario supplémentaire «ReMIND»
- Limite Episode + Boss
- Secret Episode + Boss
- Option VA en anglais

Gratuit :

- Nouvelle Keyblade + Forme

En attendant plus d'informations...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/kingdom-hearts-3-dlc-announced.113873
    posted the 04/27/2019 at 06:54 AM by link49
    comments (16)
    zekura posted the 04/27/2019 at 06:58 AM
    J'ai bien fais de ne pas acheter le jeu ^^ J'attends le final mix alors :-p
    sora78 posted the 04/27/2019 at 07:01 AM
    link49 posted the 04/27/2019 at 07:02 AM
    J'attends de voir le prix avant de me réjouir...
    hyoga57 posted the 04/27/2019 at 07:15 AM
    Pourquoi option VA ? De base, la VA est déjà présente...
    birmou posted the 04/27/2019 at 07:16 AM
    Vivement la Final Mix dans l'édition ultimate avec tout les précédents épisodes.
    draculax posted the 04/27/2019 at 07:24 AM
    Oui y aura des dlc et sûrement une version plus complète du jeu et alors ? C est pas nouveau
    rbz posted the 04/27/2019 at 07:32 AM
    hyoga57 pas pour le japon
    darkxehanort94 posted the 04/27/2019 at 07:34 AM
    Ca m' etonnerait que ca sauve le jeu .
    zabuza posted the 04/27/2019 at 07:34 AM
    Vaut mieux attendre le 3,5 d ici deux sur ps5
    hyoga57 posted the 04/27/2019 at 07:37 AM
    rbz Ah oui effectivement, j'avais zappé ce détail alors que j'ai pourtant la version Japonaise...
    gamergunz posted the 04/27/2019 at 07:37 AM
    hyoga57 ils font comme les précédents kingdom hearts final mix ou ils avaient mis de l'anglais aussi
    hyoga57 posted the 04/27/2019 at 07:39 AM
    gamergunz Oui je sais. J'espère qu'on aura l'inverse en occident d'ailleurs...
    gamergunz posted the 04/27/2019 at 07:58 AM
    hyoga57 je l'espère aussi
    rendan posted the 04/27/2019 at 07:59 AM
    kaiden posted the 04/27/2019 at 08:01 AM
    Classe le nendoroid
    link49 posted the 04/27/2019 at 08:02 AM
    Zabuza Et sur Switch Pro...
