« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
252
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
106
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2576
visites since opening : 3148957
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] R-Type Dimensions EX / Démo + Promo (20%)


(Toute petite) Démo disponible
Promotion : 11,99€ (jusqu'au 8/05/2019) au lieu de 14,99€


PS : Juste a appuyer sur X durant le jeu pour remettre les graphismes à l'ancienne ^^
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02bTyccwBss
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/25/2019 at 06:28 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    shincloud posted the 04/25/2019 at 07:12 PM
    Hop je prend merci
    jenicris posted the 04/25/2019 at 07:16 PM
    Je teste ça direct.
    hyoga57 posted the 04/25/2019 at 07:17 PM
    Vivement que ma version boîte arrive...
    malroth posted the 04/25/2019 at 07:29 PM
    J'attends qu'on m'expedie ma version boite
    hyoga57 posted the 04/25/2019 at 07:34 PM
    malroth T'as dû normalement recevoir un mail, non ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre