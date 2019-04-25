ajouter un tigre
Blacksad : Under the Skin
0
Like
Likers
name : Blacksad : Under the Skin
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microids
developer : YS Interactive
genre : Narration
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
leblogdeshacka
402
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
Un collector pour Blacksad
Blacksad aura droit à une édition collector au prix de 199.99€



A l'intérieur:

-Le jeu complet
-Un artbook
-Une figurine en résine

Le tout pour 119.99€
    0
    Like
    posted the 04/25/2019 at 05:26 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    madd posted the 04/25/2019 at 05:39 PM
    On sait si il y aura une vf audio ?
    tlj posted the 04/25/2019 at 05:40 PM
    Je l'attends pas mal celui-là, par contre ils peuvent se le garder leur collector à 200e
    tlj posted the 04/25/2019 at 05:41 PM
    madd Bonne question
    karbage posted the 04/25/2019 at 06:09 PM
    J'apprends que BlackSad sort en jeu... Cool!
