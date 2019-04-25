profile
Walmart vous propose un petit lot de 300 Switch
Jeux Video


13.000$ d'économie quand même

Bon en fait, c'est à se demander si y a pas une tentative de destockage rapide là.

Ché pas, par exemple en vue d'un nouveau modèle ...
    posted the 04/25/2019 at 02:02 PM by shanks
    comments (11)
    zabuza posted the 04/25/2019 at 02:04 PM
    C'est sérieux ça
    kurosama posted the 04/25/2019 at 02:05 PM
    sont bons chez Walmart!
    jeanouillz posted the 04/25/2019 at 02:06 PM
    Lol le nouveau modèle ce ne sera pas demain.
    Pourquoi pas pour une petite boutique. Bon après faut sortir les ronds
    romgamer6859 posted the 04/25/2019 at 02:06 PM
    Ils feraient mieux de leaker l'e3 qu'on rigole.
    zabuza posted the 04/25/2019 at 02:09 PM
    Y a peut-être une baisse de prix et pas forcément un nouveau modèle.
    derno posted the 04/25/2019 at 02:18 PM
    là c'est cadeau....en plus les frais de ports sont offert, pourquoi hésiter.
    lastboss posted the 04/25/2019 at 02:23 PM
    http://i.4cdn.org/v/1555597558468.png
    jeanouillz posted the 04/25/2019 at 02:28 PM
    lastboss c'est un case simplement. D'autant plus qu'il y a le logo de la compagnie imprimé dessus
    linkudo posted the 04/25/2019 at 02:31 PM
    ça fait du 40 balles la console...
    linkudo posted the 04/25/2019 at 02:32 PM
    ah non, j’avais vu que l’économie.. je vais me coucher !
    palan posted the 04/25/2019 at 02:45 PM
    linkudo 255.02 dollars la consoles
