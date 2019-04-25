accueil
profile
154
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
trez
,
funkenstein
,
greil93
,
atyby28
,
youki
,
cuthbert
,
shampix
,
ichigoo
,
maksamo
,
kiku1x
,
trezert
,
liquidus
,
innake
,
fantacitron
,
stonesjack
,
darkkain80
,
milo42
,
strifedcloud
,
rixlos
,
roy001
,
klepapangue
,
fleauriant
,
minx
,
sorow
,
thib50
,
aiolia081
,
binou87
,
grimmroy
,
leykel
,
achille
,
tvirus
,
rosewood
,
shincloud
,
sephiroth07
,
sauronsg
,
kurosama
,
fullbuster
,
lanni
,
pokute
,
kasumi
,
jf17
,
neokiller
,
terminator
,
mickurt
,
furtifdor
,
momotaros
,
drakeramore
,
fuji
,
bibi300
,
loudiyi
,
darkvador
,
jeanouillz
,
wanda
,
anonymous340
,
goldmen33
,
svr
,
shurax93
,
lz
,
x1x2
,
lafontaine
,
latimevic
,
linkiorra
,
diablass59
,
monkeydluffy
,
supatony
,
gunotak
,
heracles
,
ykarin
,
giusnake
,
waurius59
,
monnette
,
kyogamer
,
hir0k
,
spaaz
,
link49
,
battossai
,
darkfoxx
,
anakaris
,
dedrial
,
kamikaze1985
,
kisukesan
,
dx93
,
gantzeur
,
ootaniisensei
,
ellie
,
eldren
,
elmax
,
darkyx
,
murasamune
,
arngrim
,
jojoplay4
,
octobar
,
kikibearentongues
,
indianajones
,
hyoga57
,
airzoom
,
link80
,
docteurdeggman
,
eruroraito7
,
archesstat
,
fortep
,
davidhm
,
jorostar
,
chester
,
sid
,
lordguyver
,
seriouslo
,
seriously
,
geugeuz
,
kenpokan
,
gat
,
edgar
,
bliss02
,
sora78
,
jeuxtorrents
,
racsnk
,
kabuki
,
leblogdeshacka
,
shiroyashagin
,
shhlkjhgfd
,
neckbreaker71
,
sphinx
,
tuni
,
iglooo
,
lucaslegamer
,
onykarts
,
torotoro59
,
kali
,
misterpixel
,
marchand2sable
,
coco6767
,
shindo
,
icebergbrulant
,
raph64
,
negan
,
rayzorx09
,
roxloud
,
fandenutella
,
gamergunz
,
niveforever
,
voxen
,
siil
,
biboys
,
osiris
,
gunhedtv
,
walterwhite
,
benji54
,
kamina
,
receiversms
,
johnt
,
trichejeux
,
plistter
,
varanime
,
salocin
shanks
Jeux Video
13.000$ d'économie quand même
Bon en fait, c'est à se demander si y a pas une tentative de destockage rapide là.
Ché pas, par exemple en vue d'un nouveau modèle
...
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/25/2019 at 02:02 PM by
shanks
comments (
11
)
zabuza
posted
the 04/25/2019 at 02:04 PM
C'est sérieux ça
kurosama
posted
the 04/25/2019 at 02:05 PM
sont bons chez Walmart!
jeanouillz
posted
the 04/25/2019 at 02:06 PM
Lol le nouveau modèle ce ne sera pas demain.
Pourquoi pas pour une petite boutique. Bon après faut sortir les ronds
romgamer6859
posted
the 04/25/2019 at 02:06 PM
Ils feraient mieux de leaker l'e3 qu'on rigole.
zabuza
posted
the 04/25/2019 at 02:09 PM
Y a peut-être une baisse de prix et pas forcément un nouveau modèle.
derno
posted
the 04/25/2019 at 02:18 PM
là c'est cadeau....en plus les frais de ports sont offert, pourquoi hésiter.
lastboss
posted
the 04/25/2019 at 02:23 PM
http://i.4cdn.org/v/1555597558468.png
jeanouillz
posted
the 04/25/2019 at 02:28 PM
lastboss
c'est un case simplement. D'autant plus qu'il y a le logo de la compagnie imprimé dessus
linkudo
posted
the 04/25/2019 at 02:31 PM
ça fait du 40 balles la console...
linkudo
posted
the 04/25/2019 at 02:32 PM
ah non, j’avais vu que l’économie.. je vais me coucher !
palan
posted
the 04/25/2019 at 02:45 PM
linkudo
255.02 dollars la consoles
Pourquoi pas pour une petite boutique. Bon après faut sortir les ronds