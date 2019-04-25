ajouter un titre
Image leak de Persona 5 S ?


https://www.resetera.com/threads/persona-5-s-revealed-its-a-musou.113489/
    posted the 04/25/2019 at 12:52 PM by jenicris
    comments (7)
    milo42 posted the 04/25/2019 at 12:55 PM
    Aïe
    slad posted the 04/25/2019 at 12:55 PM
    Invocation de N-sex
    zabuza posted the 04/25/2019 at 12:56 PM
    Vous en avez pas marre avec ce jeu imaginaire
    rbz posted the 04/25/2019 at 12:57 PM
    qui voudrait d'un musou persona sérieux XD
    roy001 posted the 04/25/2019 at 12:57 PM
    Persona 5 Stream édition
    xenofamicom posted the 04/25/2019 at 12:58 PM
    Pffftt.... un musou
    zabuza posted the 04/25/2019 at 12:58 PM
    rbz en plus de ça c'est trop propre pour un musuo. L équipe est aussi actuellement sur Marvel donc...
