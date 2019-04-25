Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
all
Nintendo Switch : Et plus de 34 millions dans le monde!!!
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information concernant la Nintendo Switch :



Nintendo vient tout juste de dévoiler les derniers chiffre officiels. Au 31 mars, la Nintendo Switch s'est donc écoulée à 34.74 millions d'exemplaires dans le monde...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/nintendo-investor-meeting-april-25th-2019-predictions.112706/page-5
    posted the 04/25/2019 at 07:02 AM by link49
    comments (6)
    ouroboros4 posted the 04/25/2019 at 07:04 AM
    Bientôt les 200 millions
    link49 posted the 04/25/2019 at 07:04 AM
    Je mets à jour les chiffres des jeux et autres dès que ça tombe...
    kurosama posted the 04/25/2019 at 07:06 AM
    Un Hardware qui ne doit pas etre cher à produire,pas mal de jeux WiiU dessus,quelques exclues interessantes.Nintendo ils sont forts.
    birmou posted the 04/25/2019 at 07:07 AM
    Faut vraiment que Nintendo commencent a se bouger car s'ils font comme avec la Wii , la fin de l'état de grâce va vraiment leur faire mal.

    Jolie succès mais gaffe faudrait vraiment qu'ils se réveillent.
    link49 posted the 04/25/2019 at 07:07 AM
    New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe : 3.31 million pcs...
    spawnini posted the 04/25/2019 at 07:08 AM
    C'est pas encore vraiment confirmer pour des nouvelles versions de console Switch?
