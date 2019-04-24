accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Fire Emblem : Three Houses Switch : Enfin des nouvelles du GOTY
Fire Emblem
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Fire Emblem : Three Houses :
Famitsu publie six pages sur le jeu :
Pour rappel, le jeu Fire Emblem : Three Houses sortira chez nous le 26 juillet prochain...
Source :
https://nintendoeverything.com/scans-roundup-fire-emblem-three-houses-oninaki-more
tags :
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/24/2019 at 04:32 PM by
link49
comments (
30
)
aros
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 04:33 PM
Traduis-nous
link49
link49
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 04:35 PM
Aros
Dés que je peux, ça sera fait.
Sinon, ça s'annonce vraiment monstrueux. j'espère un Opus au moins ausssi bons que les Fire Emblem sur Game Cube et Wii...
testament
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 04:37 PM
Et bé, ça en fait des GOTY la même année, va falloir trancher.
zekk
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 04:38 PM
je trouve que le chara-design a une petite touche Suikoden
stardustx
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 04:38 PM
le GOTY du mois .....
link49
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 04:39 PM
Testament
Lui, ça sera le Roi des GOTY en fait.
melkaba
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 04:43 PM
Préco en collector
Fire Emblem Echos même si c'est un remake fut l'une de mes plus grosses surprises de ces dernières années.
yais9999
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 04:44 PM
link49
J'attends la traduction avec impatience aussi^^
gamergunz
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 04:45 PM
vraiment hâte de le voir a l'E3 celui la
link49
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 04:47 PM
Yais9999
Vous ne serez pas déçus, comme toujours...
malroth
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 04:47 PM
J'ai preco le collector et ça sera mon tout premier fire emblem
J'espere je vais bien accrocher. La DA et graphismes j'ai adoré ce que j'ai vu à l'E3. Je kiffe ce genre de rendu.
L'ambiance a l'air cool aussi.
J'espere juste ne pas etre largué par le coté tactical. Si j'arrive à bien piger ça alors ça sera good.
J'ai platiné Sekiro, bloodborne...ect mais le tactical me fais peur
yais9999
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 04:51 PM
link49
Même en Anglais ce sera bien^^
link49
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 04:55 PM
Yais9999
Je comprends parfaitement le japonais et l'anglais, alors, ça sera un jeu d'enfant...
hyoga57
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 04:56 PM
Mon troisième GOTY 2019 après Shenmue III et Ys IX : Monstrum Nox...
jenicris
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 05:14 PM
Il a l'air cool.
ducknsexe
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 05:29 PM
link49
en fais c est un japonais
iglooo
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 05:31 PM
stardustx
testament
le carnet GOTY (de 50 pages) est déjà rempli à la mi-avril
plolely
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 05:38 PM
GOTY GOTY, on est jamais à l'abri d'une énorme déception
birmou
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 05:38 PM
iglooo
YearOfTheGOTY
iglooo
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 05:40 PM
birmou
on dirait le nom du cousin de Cthulhu ton truc
birmou
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 05:42 PM
iglooo
Mine de rien on a encore un grand cru cette année (bon surtout l'année prochaine pour la plupart des jeux) et c'est plutôt cool.
lion93
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 05:43 PM
iglooo
, déjà qu'il considère un jeu de carte sorti d'une boîte de céréale comme étant un goty, du coup plus rien ne peut nous étonner.
yukilin
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 05:44 PM
Le design est cool comme toujours, mais le jeu est toujours aussi faible techniquement et bien moche à ce niveau.....c'est franchement dommage quand par ailleurs cette série est reconnu pour son esthétique en terme de design global.
Mais ça sera sans moi, le tactical est un genre que je déteste par dessus tout.
iglooo
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 05:50 PM
lion93
Tetris GB reste le GOAT 30 ans plus tard
Je ne connais pas le jeu de cartes en question mais les céréales c'est dégueulasse!
derno
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 05:50 PM
zekk
moi c'est plutôt la touche du chara designer de chez atlus (shin megami/persona) que j'ai l'impression de voir avec ces yeux très claires, gandes iris, petites pupilles.
vfries
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 05:52 PM
pas sortie et déjà une edition goty ? ah non il récidive son pétage de câble.
iglooo
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 05:55 PM
birmou
oui depuis 2016 ça envoie.
misterpixel
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 05:55 PM
Goty
zekk
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 05:56 PM
derno
un peu des deux
link49
posted
the 04/24/2019 at 06:06 PM
Ducknsexe
Tout à fait...
