Fire Emblem : Three Houses
name : Fire Emblem : Three Houses
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Intelligent Systems
genre : tactical-RPG
Fire Emblem : Three Houses Switch : Enfin des nouvelles du GOTY
Fire Emblem


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Fire Emblem : Three Houses :



Famitsu publie six pages sur le jeu :













Pour rappel, le jeu Fire Emblem : Three Houses sortira chez nous le 26 juillet prochain...

Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/scans-roundup-fire-emblem-three-houses-oninaki-more
    aros posted the 04/24/2019 at 04:33 PM
    Traduis-nous link49
    link49 posted the 04/24/2019 at 04:35 PM
    Aros Dés que je peux, ça sera fait.

    Sinon, ça s'annonce vraiment monstrueux. j'espère un Opus au moins ausssi bons que les Fire Emblem sur Game Cube et Wii...
    testament posted the 04/24/2019 at 04:37 PM
    Et bé, ça en fait des GOTY la même année, va falloir trancher.
    zekk posted the 04/24/2019 at 04:38 PM
    je trouve que le chara-design a une petite touche Suikoden
    stardustx posted the 04/24/2019 at 04:38 PM
    le GOTY du mois .....
    link49 posted the 04/24/2019 at 04:39 PM
    Testament Lui, ça sera le Roi des GOTY en fait.

    melkaba posted the 04/24/2019 at 04:43 PM
    Préco en collector

    Fire Emblem Echos même si c'est un remake fut l'une de mes plus grosses surprises de ces dernières années.
    yais9999 posted the 04/24/2019 at 04:44 PM
    link49
    J'attends la traduction avec impatience aussi^^
    gamergunz posted the 04/24/2019 at 04:45 PM
    vraiment hâte de le voir a l'E3 celui la
    link49 posted the 04/24/2019 at 04:47 PM
    Yais9999 Vous ne serez pas déçus, comme toujours...
    malroth posted the 04/24/2019 at 04:47 PM
    J'ai preco le collector et ça sera mon tout premier fire emblem

    J'espere je vais bien accrocher. La DA et graphismes j'ai adoré ce que j'ai vu à l'E3. Je kiffe ce genre de rendu.

    L'ambiance a l'air cool aussi.

    J'espere juste ne pas etre largué par le coté tactical. Si j'arrive à bien piger ça alors ça sera good.

    J'ai platiné Sekiro, bloodborne...ect mais le tactical me fais peur
    yais9999 posted the 04/24/2019 at 04:51 PM
    link49
    Même en Anglais ce sera bien^^
    link49 posted the 04/24/2019 at 04:55 PM
    Yais9999 Je comprends parfaitement le japonais et l'anglais, alors, ça sera un jeu d'enfant...
    hyoga57 posted the 04/24/2019 at 04:56 PM
    Mon troisième GOTY 2019 après Shenmue III et Ys IX : Monstrum Nox...
    jenicris posted the 04/24/2019 at 05:14 PM
    Il a l'air cool.
    ducknsexe posted the 04/24/2019 at 05:29 PM
    link49 en fais c est un japonais
    iglooo posted the 04/24/2019 at 05:31 PM
    stardustx testament le carnet GOTY (de 50 pages) est déjà rempli à la mi-avril
    plolely posted the 04/24/2019 at 05:38 PM
    GOTY GOTY, on est jamais à l'abri d'une énorme déception
    birmou posted the 04/24/2019 at 05:38 PM
    iglooo YearOfTheGOTY
    iglooo posted the 04/24/2019 at 05:40 PM
    birmou on dirait le nom du cousin de Cthulhu ton truc
    birmou posted the 04/24/2019 at 05:42 PM
    iglooo

    Mine de rien on a encore un grand cru cette année (bon surtout l'année prochaine pour la plupart des jeux) et c'est plutôt cool.
    lion93 posted the 04/24/2019 at 05:43 PM
    iglooo, déjà qu'il considère un jeu de carte sorti d'une boîte de céréale comme étant un goty, du coup plus rien ne peut nous étonner.
    yukilin posted the 04/24/2019 at 05:44 PM
    Le design est cool comme toujours, mais le jeu est toujours aussi faible techniquement et bien moche à ce niveau.....c'est franchement dommage quand par ailleurs cette série est reconnu pour son esthétique en terme de design global.
    Mais ça sera sans moi, le tactical est un genre que je déteste par dessus tout.
    iglooo posted the 04/24/2019 at 05:50 PM
    lion93 Tetris GB reste le GOAT 30 ans plus tard Je ne connais pas le jeu de cartes en question mais les céréales c'est dégueulasse!
    derno posted the 04/24/2019 at 05:50 PM
    zekk
    moi c'est plutôt la touche du chara designer de chez atlus (shin megami/persona) que j'ai l'impression de voir avec ces yeux très claires, gandes iris, petites pupilles.
    vfries posted the 04/24/2019 at 05:52 PM
    pas sortie et déjà une edition goty ? ah non il récidive son pétage de câble.
    iglooo posted the 04/24/2019 at 05:55 PM
    birmou oui depuis 2016 ça envoie.
    misterpixel posted the 04/24/2019 at 05:55 PM
    Goty
    zekk posted the 04/24/2019 at 05:56 PM
    derno un peu des deux
    link49 posted the 04/24/2019 at 06:06 PM
    Ducknsexe Tout à fait...
