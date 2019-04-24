.Coco l'asticot.
Days Gone
46
name : Days Gone
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Bend
genre : action
kurosama
Days Gone : top ça quand meme
    posted the 04/24/2019 at 06:43 AM by kurosama
    comments (2)
    misterpixel posted the 04/24/2019 at 06:53 AM
    Déjà posté mais ouais c'est du bon ça
    rbz posted the 04/24/2019 at 07:22 AM
    ça a un impact sur le gameplay, ou c'est purement décoratif ?
