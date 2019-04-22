ROCKSTAR GAMES ®
profile
Days Gone
46
Likes
Likers
name : Days Gone
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Bend
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leonr4
63
Likes
Likers
leonr4
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 802
visites since opening : 1234548
leonr4 > blog
Days Gone : Trailer de lancement




Pour Days Gone l'attente touche bientôt à sa fin. Comme de coutume avec l'éditeur,
un petit dernier Trailer pour la route.





La date de sortie est fixée à ce vendredi 26 avril 2019 sur PS4.

PlayStation
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/22/2019 at 06:45 PM by leonr4
    comments (2)
    beppop posted the 04/22/2019 at 06:58 PM
    Plus que 4 jours
    cb posted the 04/22/2019 at 07:15 PM
    Les nouvelles vidéos sont rassurantes, le report de DG semble lui avoir été bénéfique
    C'est simplement dommage d'avoir trop axé la communication du jeu sur la même démo.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre