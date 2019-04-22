accueil
ROCKSTAR GAMES ®
leonr4
> blog
Days Gone : Trailer de lancement
Pour
Days Gone
l'attente touche bientôt à sa fin. Comme de coutume avec l'éditeur,
un petit dernier Trailer pour la route.
La date de sortie est fixée à ce vendredi 26 avril 2019 sur
PS4
.
PlayStation
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/22/2019 at 06:45 PM by
leonr4
comments (
2
)
beppop
posted
the 04/22/2019 at 06:58 PM
Plus que 4 jours
cb
posted
the 04/22/2019 at 07:15 PM
Les nouvelles vidéos sont rassurantes, le report de DG semble lui avoir été bénéfique
C'est simplement dommage d'avoir trop axé la communication du jeu sur la même démo.
