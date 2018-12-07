« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Mortal Kombat 11
5
name : Mortal Kombat 11
platform : PC
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : NetherRealm Studios
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
nicolasgourry
106
nicolasgourry
Mortal Kombat 11 / Publicité


Avec ce onzième épisode, le lifting du jeu n'est clairement pas aussi visible que celui de Christophe Lamber.



PS : J'ai pas payé le test de Gamekult...
    posted the 04/22/2019 at 12:22 PM by nicolasgourry
    citer un membre